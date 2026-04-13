Punjab rolls out reward policy to incentivise intelligence on organised crime; 28 most-wanted named

The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has introduced a reward policy to encourage actionable intelligence on organised crime, alongside releasing a list of 28 most-wanted individuals.

The policy authorises Punjab Police to offer graded monetary incentives to individuals providing credible information on wanted criminals, including members of organised gangs and their associates. The move is positioned as part of the state’s broader effort to strengthen enforcement outcomes through improved intelligence inputs.

Under the framework, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) can sanction rewards of up to ₹1 lakh. Police Commissioners, Range IGs and DIGs are empowered to approve up to ₹1.5 lakh, while Special DGPs and Additional DGPs heading various wings can clear up to ₹2 lakh. Proposals exceeding ₹2 lakh will require approval from the Director General of Police (DGP).

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Officials said disbursal will be contingent on verification of information and adherence to prescribed criteria. The identity of informants will remain confidential, with provisions in place to ensure their safety.

The state has also operationalised an anti-gangster helpline to facilitate information sharing. Inputs that directly contribute to the arrest of wanted or proclaimed offenders will be eligible for rewards. Authorities indicated that feedback from citizens may also be considered for follow-up action.

The initiative is expected to feed into ongoing enforcement drives, including “Operation Prahar” and other targeted campaigns against organised crime. These measures build on earlier efforts by the state to intensify action against gang networks through coordinated policing and intelligence-led operations.

According to official data, the anti-gangster campaign has so far led to 56,487 raids at locations linked to criminal networks. A total of 19,894 arrests have been recorded, while preventive action has been taken against 9,353 individuals. Police have also detained and verified 15,284 persons, releasing them after due checks. In addition, 851 proclaimed offenders have been arrested during the course of the campaign.

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