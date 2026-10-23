Punjab rolls out SANGAT clubs in 40 colleges to strengthen youth support

The Punjab government has launched SANGAT mental health clubs in 40 colleges as part of its Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign, combining campus-based awareness, peer support and early intervention in its efforts to prevent substance abuse among young people. The initiative is being led by the Department of Higher Education in partnership with the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET).

Advertisement

Launched at Plaksha University in Mohali, the programme aims to make college campuses more supportive environments where students can identify signs of emotional distress, discuss mental health concerns without stigma and connect peers with appropriate professional assistance. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia interacted with participants during the launch.

Training students to support peers Bains said SANGAT was designed by young people for young people, with the aim of encouraging healthier choices and strengthening support among peers. He said mental health awareness and timely intervention were important to Punjab’s efforts to address substance abuse, adding that helping someone move away from harmful influences should be encouraged rather than stigmatised.

Under the initiative, 25 students from each participating college will receive 14 hours of Youth Mental Health First Aid training and certification. The training is intended to help them recognise signs of emotional distress, offer initial support and guide fellow students towards professional help when required.

Advertisement

The clubs will organise campus activities to encourage open conversations about emotional wellbeing and discourage substance use. Through student-led engagement and links to professional support, the programme seeks to identify concerns early and make help-seeking more acceptable within college communities.

Partnership for prevention efforts Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of ABET and Mpower, said emotional distress, untreated mental health concerns and substance use could be interconnected, underlining the need for sustained preventive intervention. She praised the state government’s effort to bring together public departments, civil society groups, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders around prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration.

The programme is being implemented by Mpower under its Counselling and Outreach for Peer Empowerment framework. Its approach places peer engagement alongside professional support, rather than treating awareness as a standalone activity.

Advertisement

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who spoke at the launch, stressed that young people needed spaces where they could discuss difficulties honestly and ask for help without being judged. He said friends, families and educational institutions could help ensure that students felt heard and supported. Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and chief of Yuvaa, also took part in discussions on youth wellbeing, while comedian Manpreet Singh, known as The Comic Singh, performed at the event.

The government has positioned SANGAT as part of its broader response to substance abuse under Yudh Nashean Virudh, with an emphasis on awareness, early intervention and shared responsibility across campuses, families and communities.