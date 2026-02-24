Punjab says 305 government school students cleared JEE Main 2026 session 1; coaching camp planned for Advance

The Punjab government on February 21 said 305 students from state-run schools have cleared the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, with the education department projecting a higher final count after the second session. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts JEE (Main), released the Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) results on February 16.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the number of qualifiers from government schools has increased from 187 last year to 305 in the latest session—an increase he pegged at about 63%. He said five students from his constituency, Sri Anandpur Sahib, were among those who cleared the examination.

Bains said the government would organise a three-week residential training camp to support the students who have cleared JEE (Main) in preparing for JEE Advanced. The camp, he said, is intended to provide focused academic inputs and structured practice ahead of the next stage of the engineering entrance process.

The minister attributed the performance to the state’s initiatives aimed at improving competitive-exam readiness in government schools, including the PACE coaching portal, mock tests, and mentorship support. He also referred to partnerships with organisations such as Avanti Fellows and other coaching support providers as part of the preparatory ecosystem offered to students in government schools.

Bains also highlighted individual student performances, citing examples of candidates from families with modest annual incomes who secured higher percentiles in the examination. Among those mentioned was Bhavishya, a Class 12 non-medical student from the School of Eminence, Town Hall, Amritsar, who the minister said scored 98.182 percentile and comes from a family with an annual income of around ₹1.5 lakh. Another student cited was Dilkhush Jha from Bathinda, who the minister said secured 95.091 percentile and relied on school-based support and self-study.

He also referred to Priyanka Sharma, a Class 12 science student from the School of Eminence, Sangrur, who he said scored 96.44 percentile while also preparing for NEET. The minister cited additional cases, including students who, he said, prepared without private tuition and relied primarily on school support, teacher guidance, and the PACE learning resources.

The minister said 134 girl students from government schools were among the qualifiers in the session, and linked the trend to wider participation in structured preparation programmes for competitive exams. He said the department’s interventions include two-year preparation tracks, free residential coaching during school breaks, regular testing and performance analytics, and digital learning resources.

Bains said the department expects the overall number of qualifiers to rise after the second JEE (Main) session, and reiterated that the government intends to expand the scale of support for competitive examinations in the state school system. Some of the broader claims made at the press conference—such as Punjab’s relative standing compared to other states—were presented as the minister’s assessment and were not accompanied by comparative data.