Punjab says it brought back 17 gangsters from abroad in six months

Punjab Police has brought back 17 gangsters from foreign countries in six months and conducted 1,61,266 raids as part of the state government's anti-gangster campaign, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Monday. He said the police had also arrested approximately 2,162 proclaimed offenders between January 20 and November 7, 2026.

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Addressing a press conference, the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader cited the figures as evidence of action against organised crime under the Bhagwant Mann government. He said the latest operation was the return of Gurwinder Singh alias Afridi from Ethiopia on November 7. Afridi carried a reward of ₹5 lakh and faced more than 30 criminal cases, according to Cheema.

Pursuing suspects overseas Cheema said Afridi had obtained a fake passport in Uttar Pradesh, travelled to the United Arab Emirates and later moved to Ethiopia. Punjab Police secured his deportation and brought him back to India to face the law, he said.

The minister listed other gangsters brought back from overseas, including Ramanjit Singh Romi from Hong Kong, Amrit Singh from the Maldives, Prabhpreet Singh from Germany, Parminder Singh Pindi from the UAE, Sajjan Mahesh and Sukhdev Kumar Manish Baidi from Indonesia, Ajay Singh, Pawandeep Singh and Jaspreet Singh from Malaysia, and Karmbir Singh Deol from Canada.

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He said these operations demonstrated the police force's ability to pursue criminals beyond geographical boundaries. The government had launched the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign after coming to power, he said, and directed the police to take action against gangsters and criminal elements irrespective of where they operated.

The figures cited by Cheema cover raids and arrests between January 20 and November 7, 2026. The statement did not provide a district-wise breakdown of the raids, the number of cases registered or the outcomes of the arrests.

Political allegations and prosecution Cheema alleged that Afridi was involved in several serious criminal cases in Punjab, including the murders of Sarpanch Rajwinder Singh, 12-year-old Gursewak Singh, Vicky Chugh, Jaswant Singh and Congress block president Gurmail Singh. He said the government was committed to ensuring that those responsible for such offences were brought to justice.

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The minister questioned how Afridi had obtained a fake passport in Uttar Pradesh, a BJP-governed state, and alleged that gangsters were being used to intimidate people and disturb law and order in opposition-ruled states. He also raised questions about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail, alleging that such elements were being protected and used to threaten political opponents.

Cheema blamed previous governments for the growth of gangsterism, alleging that gangsters were nurtured during the Akali-BJP rule and allowed to flourish under the Congress. These were political claims made by the minister.

He said the Punjab government would present strong evidence in court and seek convictions, adding that its objective was to make the state gangster-free and protect its peace and security.

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