Punjab says no paper leaks in five years after police foil pharmacy exam cheating bid

The Punjab government has asserted that no paper leak has taken place in the state over the past five years, after Punjab Police busted an alleged cheating racket during the recent Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination. The government said the operation demonstrated the robustness of its recruitment system, with authorities detecting and foiling the alleged conspiracy during the examination itself.

According to the government, police arrested 31 people, including 21 candidates and 10 handlers, for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating using pen cameras, wireless earpieces and modified mobile phones.

Recruitment process remained secure, says government The government said the investigation found no involvement of any government official in the alleged cheating attempt, indicating that the examination process itself was not compromised.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said government jobs in Punjab would continue to be awarded solely on the basis of merit, hard work and eligibility, adding that there was no place for cheating or corruption in the recruitment process.

The government also claimed that around 70,000 youths have received government jobs since the Aam Aadmi Party assumed office. It said strict action has been taken whenever attempts were made to interfere with recruitment examinations or the future of job aspirants.

According to the government, the fact that no paper leak has been reported in Punjab over the last five years reflects continued efforts to make recruitment examinations transparent, secure and fair.

AAP reiterates zero-tolerance policy The Aam Aadmi Party said the timely detection of the alleged cheating attempt protected the interests of lakhs of candidates preparing for government jobs.

According to the party, parents expect their children's hard work to be rewarded fairly, while young aspirants seek opportunities based on merit rather than recommendations or malpractice. It said preventing the alleged cheating bid before it could affect the examination safeguarded public confidence in the recruitment process.