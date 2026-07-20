Punjab says over 33 lakh women receive assistance under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

The Punjab government has said that more than 33 lakh eligible women have received financial assistance under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheean Satkar Yojana, with the amount transferred directly to the bank accounts of those who completed registration by June 25. According to the government, the remaining eligible beneficiaries will receive the assistance on August 1. Around 70 lakh women have registered under the scheme so far.

Women aged 36-59 account for majority of beneficiaries Government data indicates that women in the 36–59 age group account for the largest share of beneficiaries. Women aged 36–45 constitute 25.2 per cent of the total beneficiaries, while those in the 46–59 age group account for 25.4 per cent. Together, they make up more than half of the beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

The government said this age group typically faces higher household financial commitments, including children's education, healthcare, housing expenses and other family responsibilities. It said the monthly assistance is intended to help women contribute towards these expenses. Several beneficiaries said they had used the assistance for education, healthcare and other household needs.

Beneficiaries say assistance supports household expenses Paccho, a 55-year-old widow from Ferozepur, said she spent part of the assistance on medical treatment and saved the rest for household requirements. She added that the amount also helped her pay her grandson's school fees.

Karamjit Kaur, 46, a member of a self-help group, said she used the money to buy a new pair of spectacles and pay for fuel for her scooter. She said she plans to use future assistance to support her son's sporting expenses.

Preeti, 28, from Fazilka, who works in households to support her family, said the assistance enabled her to pay her children's school fees at a time when education expenses were increasing.

Another beneficiary, Baljit Kaur, said the financial assistance helped her meet medical expenses that had previously been difficult to afford.