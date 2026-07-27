Punjab says women-led family support strengthening anti-drug campaign

The Punjab Government has said women are playing a central role in its Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign by encouraging family members battling substance abuse to seek treatment and supporting them throughout recovery. Citing experiences shared during a recent awareness programme in Moga, the government said mothers, wives and sisters are helping turn the anti-drug drive into a community-led initiative focused on rehabilitation alongside enforcement.

The campaign, according to the government, is increasingly relying on family participation to promote de-addiction, with counselling and rehabilitation forming key components of the state's strategy. Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said sustained family support is essential for long-term recovery and social reintegration of recovering patients.

Beneficiaries share recovery journeys The government said substance abuse often has the greatest impact on women and children, exposing families to financial hardship, emotional distress and domestic instability. It added that more families are now viewing addiction as a medical condition requiring treatment rather than stigma, encouraging affected members to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation.

These experiences were highlighted during the programme titled Menace of Substance Abuse – Uncovering the Burden on Women at SFC College, Jalalabad, where recovering patients and their family members shared personal stories.

Ragini Kaur from Ludhiana said, “My husband was a drug addict since before our marriage. But I only came to know about it once we started living together. We had lost all hope when someone guided us to take him to a drug-de-addiction and rehab centre. And that helped. Today he is completely sober. After my husband became free of drug addiction, we also helped my mama’s son undergo a de-addiction course at the same place. He too has recovered successfully.”

Balwinder Kaur of Buttar Kalan village in Moga said, “Addiction had broken our family emotionally and financially. Counselling taught us that recovery is a journey in which the whole family plays a role. I took my husband to a de-addiction centre. Today my husband has turned completely sober. Not just him, another boy from our neighbourhood who was addicted to heroin also recovered successfully.”

According to the government, such stories illustrate how women frequently become caregivers, motivators and counsellors during recovery while also encouraging neighbours and relatives to seek treatment.

Government emphasises family counselling The Punjab Government said family counselling has been integrated into treatment at government-run de-addiction centres to improve long-term recovery outcomes.

Ludhiana District Nodal Psychiatrist Dr Arvind Goyal said family involvement significantly improves the effectiveness of treatment.

“Recovery from substance dependence is most successful when treatment is complemented by a strong support system at home. While the government has strengthened access to free treatment, counselling, and rehabilitation services across the state, the involvement of family members remains critical. Families provide emotional support, encourage adherence to treatment, help individuals navigate setbacks, and create an environment that enables long-term change. In many cases, we have seen mothers, wives, sisters, play a pivotal role in motivating individuals to stay on the path to recovery. De-addiction is a collective effort where families are often the strongest partners in rebuilding lives,” he said.

Dr Balbir Singh said the campaign's success lies in combining government support with community participation.

“Behind every successful recovery there’s a family, a community, and a government system that chooses hope and compassion. Mothers, wives and sisters are becoming the torchbearers for the change towards a healthy, addiction-free, and Rangla Punjab. The success of Mann Government’s Yudh Nashean Virudh lies in making the fight against addiction a people’s movement, and we’ll continue to center the voices of women who are leading this change,” he said.