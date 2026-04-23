Punjab scales up cashless healthcare as Sehat scheme crosses 40 lakh registrations

Punjab’s Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna has crossed the 40 lakh registration mark within three months of rollout, signalling rapid adoption of the state’s flagship healthcare scheme that offers up to ₹10 lakh annual coverage per family. The expansion spans both cities and smaller towns, reflecting growing utilisation across demographic and geographic segments.

According to an official release dated April 23, the scheme is designed to address structural gaps in healthcare access, particularly those arising from high out-of-pocket expenditure. Historically, patients across Punjab delayed treatment, avoided diagnostic tests or discontinued medicines due to financial constraints, often leading to worsening health outcomes and debt burdens.

The government said 28,766 registrations were recorded on a single day, April 21, indicating momentum in enrollment. District-wise data shows Ludhiana leading with 4.20 lakh cards, followed by Patiala at 3.82 lakh and Jalandhar at 2.85 lakh. Importantly, uptake is rising steadily in Tier-2 and Tier-3 districts such as Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Mansa, Fazilka and Barnala, suggesting deeper penetration beyond urban centres.

The scheme’s expansion is being supported by on-ground outreach efforts. A recent health camp in Patiala facilitated over 500 registrations, with officials indicating that similar drives are being conducted across community locations to push towards universal coverage.

Shift in utilisation patterns and clinical outcomes Medical practitioners report a marked increase in patients opting for timely treatment. At Sub-Divisional Hospital Khanna, senior medical officer Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin said, “Health should not be a privilege. Earlier coverage was limited, but now every resident is included.” He added, “We have done over 200 gall bladder surgeries in recent months. Ideally it costs around ₹40,000 to ₹80,000, but patients paid nothing.”

He further noted, “Knee and hip replacements costing over ₹1 lakh are now routine. We perform about 10 surgeries daily, all cashless.” On acute cardiac care, Bhasin said, “In STEMI heart attacks, every minute matters. With Tenecteplase, a thrombolytic medication used to rapidly dissolve blood clots during acute heart attacks, we restore blood flow quickly. We have saved close to 100 patients so far.”

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Karan Chopra from Barnala said, “Patients earlier delayed surgery for months. Now they come earlier. Savings per surgery are ₹1-1.5 lakh.”

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “Healthcare should not depend on a patient’s ability to pay or travel. With the Sehat card under Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna, every family is covered up to ₹10 lakh annually. Our goal is to ensure the best possible treatment reaches every household without financial burden.”

Financial protection and policy implications The Sehat Yojna is emerging as a key instrument in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, particularly for high-cost procedures. Previous reports have indicated that patients undergoing treatments such as cancer care have been able to access cashless services worth several lakh rupees, reducing financial stress on households.

From a policy perspective, the scheme combines insurance coverage with expanded provider networks, allowing patients to access services without upfront payments. Officials said the programme is also contributing to improved health-seeking behaviour, with patients approaching hospitals at earlier stages of illness.

The release noted that the most significant shift has been psychological, with reduced fear of medical costs encouraging proactive care. Doctors across the state report that families are less likely to postpone treatment, leading to better outcomes.