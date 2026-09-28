Punjab sees ₹1.89 lakh crore investment proposals over four years, says CM Mann

Punjab has received investment proposals worth ₹1.89 lakh crore over the past four years, with the proposals carrying an employment potential of 6.31 lakh, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

Mann shared the figures while reviewing the progress of the Industries Department. The state government said the investment proposals indicate potential employment rather than jobs already generated, and the figures relate to investments proposed during the period.

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District-level data presented by the government showed Mohali leading in new investment proposals received through Common Application Forms (CAFs) during the financial years 2022-23 to 2026-27. The district recorded proposals worth ₹9,478 crore, followed by Ludhiana at ₹4,968 crore, Patiala at ₹2,590 crore and Hoshiarpur at ₹2,003 crore.

Mann attributed the investment activity to improvements in infrastructure, approvals and administrative processes. He also said Punjab’s established industrial base in agriculture, manufacturing, engineering, textiles and food processing was being complemented by activity in technology, renewable energy, automobiles and modern manufacturing.

Investment proposals spread across districts The government said investment activity was not limited to Mohali and Ludhiana. Fatehgarh Sahib recorded proposals worth ₹1,265 crore, Bathinda ₹1,248 crore, Kapurthala ₹1,037 crore and Jalandhar ₹1,003 crore.

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Mann said Mohali and Ludhiana together accounted for 49.8% of the investments proposed through CAFs during the period. He highlighted Mohali’s expanding technology and innovation ecosystem and said the state would seek to support technology companies, startups and knowledge-based businesses.

The chief minister also listed Tata Steel, JSW Steel, AICHI Steels, Vardhman, Nestlé, Hindustan Lever, Cargill, De Heus, HMEL, Santhan Textiles and Freudenberg among companies that had invested in or expanded their presence in Punjab.

The proposals cover sectors including real estate, housing and infrastructure, alloy steel and metal manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, bio-energy and renewable resources, automobile components, textiles and apparel.

The state government has also approved specialised industrial clusters in several locations. Mohali has been approved for a Hi-Tech Metal Cluster, while Ludhiana has received approvals for clusters focused on oil expeller and parts manufacturing, garments and honey processing. Patiala has been selected for a Cutting Tool Cluster.

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MSMEs and industrial infrastructure in focus According to the government, the clusters are intended to give MSMEs access to common infrastructure, technology, skill development and market linkages. Mann said strengthening MSMEs was important for employment generation and for developing local supply chains around larger industries.

Two Industrial Park projects have also been approved in the state. The chief minister said such projects would support new enterprises and expansion of existing units, while improved connectivity and industrial infrastructure would be required to sustain investment.

Mann said the government’s focus was to convert investment proposals into employment, entrepreneurship and higher incomes rather than focus only on the headline investment figure.

The government said the ₹1.89 lakh crore in proposed investment represented a potential employment opportunity for around 6.31 lakh people. It plans to continue work on infrastructure, approvals, policy support and administrative processes as part of its industrial development programme.

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