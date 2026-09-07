Punjab sees 164% rise in government de-addiction centre admissions

Punjab’s government de-addiction centres recorded a rise of more than 164% in admissions in 2025, reflecting growing public confidence in the state’s treatment and rehabilitation network under the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign. Admissions increased from 9,577 in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025.

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The trend continued into 2026, with more than 14,000 people admitted to government de-addiction centres by July. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh described the increase as an encouraging indicator of the campaign, saying more individuals and families are stepping forward to seek institutional support.

Rehabilitation admissions also increase Admissions to government rehabilitation centres rose from 2,644 in 2024 to 8,574 in 2025, an increase of more than 224%. By July 2026, over 5,800 people had already been admitted, equivalent to nearly 68% of the total admissions recorded during 2025.

The expansion is also visible through Punjab’s Outpatient Opioid-Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic network. New registrations rose from 13,033 in 2024 to 17,702 in 2025, while more than 12,500 new patients had registered by August 2026.

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The figures point to a wider treatment ecosystem in which people facing substance dependence can access support through de-addiction centres, rehabilitation facilities and outpatient treatment. The rise in admissions has come after the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign began in March 2025.

The increase also suggests that more families are approaching formal treatment rather than allowing stigma surrounding addiction to prevent their loved ones from seeking help. With treatment and rehabilitation becoming a more visible part of the anti-drug campaign, the focus is increasingly shifting towards connecting affected individuals with care and supporting their recovery.

Treatment combined with legal support As of August 27, 2026, more than 11,000 individuals had been granted immunity under Section 64A of the NDPS Act. The provision offers legal immunity to people suffering from drug addiction or those charged with consumption or possession, subject to applicable conditions.

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Dr Balbir Singh said the campaign is based on three pillars: strict enforcement against smugglers, treatment and rehabilitation for affected people, and prevention to protect children before drugs reach them.

He said the treatment effort seeks to bring people back from addiction, restore families and provide those struggling with substance abuse a genuine pathway to recovery. The government said the expanding network is helping bring more affected people into the formal treatment system.