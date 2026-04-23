Punjab sees sharp fall in gangster crime after operation ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’; firing incidents down 69%

Punjab has recorded a significant decline in organised crime within three months of launching the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ operation, with gangster-linked murders dropping to zero and firing incidents falling by 69%, according to an official release.

The Punjab Police said the campaign has gone beyond arrests and drug recoveries, striking at the core of gangster networks and weakening their operational structure across the state. Data shared by the police showed that gangster-related murders, which stood at four in January, fell to zero by March, marking a 100% decline.

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Firing incidents linked to gang activity have also reduced sharply, from 29 cases in January to just nine reported till April 20, reflecting a 69% drop. Extortion cases, another key indicator of organised crime, declined by 10.9%, from 110 cases in January to 98 in March.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the operation has not only curbed crime but also strengthened public trust in law enforcement. He noted that the results reflect sustained efforts to dismantle criminal syndicates and added that the crackdown is ongoing, with the goal of completely eliminating gangster networks in the state.

The police also emphasized that the role of a toll-free Anti-Gangster Helpline (93946-93946) has encouraged more citizens to report extortion-related calls, improving intelligence flow and enabling quicker action.

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According to the release, the campaign’s impact extended beyond urban centres and districts, with visible improvements reported in border areas as well. Officials said the decline in organised crime is significant, as such networks had previously served as a breeding ground for recruitment into gangster groups.

DGP Yadav further said the operation targets not just high-profile gangsters but also their broader ecosystem. He pointed out that individuals involved in petty crimes often become easy recruits for gangs, and cracking down on such elements has disrupted recruitment pipelines while reinforcing a zero-tolerance approach to crime.

Separately, Punjab police have intensified its crackdown on cross-border narcotics networks. In a recent operation, two interlinked smuggling cartels were busted and five individuals were arrested, with over 7 kg of heroin recovered from their possession, according to a PTI report.

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The accused were allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based handler who used drones to send drug consignments into India. Police said the network relied on local operatives for distribution across the state.

Officials added that the investigation is ongoing to trace both forward and backward linkages of the smuggling network. The operation involved multiple recoveries, including approximately 4 kg of heroin from one accused and additional quantities from others, along with the seizure of a motorcycle used in trafficking.

The twin focus on dismantling gangster networks and cracking down on drug trafficking reflects a broader law enforcement strategy aimed at tackling organised crime in Punjab. With early data indicating a sharp decline in violent incidents, authorities said the operation is beginning to show measurable outcomes on the ground.

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