Punjab seizes ₹20.64 crore in medicines, suspends 520 chemists’ licences

The Punjab government says it seized medicines worth ₹20.64 crore and suspended 520 chemists’ licences during an 18-month enforcement drive targeting drug-law violations. The Drugs Wing of the Food and Drugs Administration conducted 16,788 inspections from April 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, according to a government release.

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The action covered 214 licensed and unlicensed firms under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Authorities also cancelled 22 chemists’ licences. Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh directed regular inspections to strengthen compliance and curb medicine misuse, the release said.

Enforcement and court cases The state reported that 54 court cases were instituted against violators. Thirty-five cases resulted in convictions and fines, while 650 remain pending in district courts across Punjab. The release did not provide a district-wise breakdown of inspections, the types of violations found, or the value of medicines seized from individual firms.

The government has also restricted the stocking for sale of eight types of drug formulations in Punjab. It says enforcement is complicated by the absence of a regulatory framework governing online medicine sales through e-pharmacies. The state raised this concern with the Union health minister, arguing that medicines liable to misuse for intoxication remain available online.

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Pregabalin and pricing concerns A central regulatory change is due to take effect on November 12, 2026, when pregabalin will come under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The Government of India included the medicine through notification G.S.R. 377(E), dated May 13, 2026. According to Punjab, pregabalin had not previously been listed under any Schedule of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act or the Drugs Rules.

The state said it had repeatedly written to the Centre seeking intervention to address misuse of the medicine. The provision is scheduled to come into force next month, but the release did not detail how implementation will be monitored or what compliance requirements will apply to sellers.

Punjab has also raised concerns over high medicine prices and differences in the prices of products made by different companies despite containing the same active pharmaceutical ingredient, or salt. The state said the Centre had not taken effective steps before recent intervention and directions by the Supreme Court of India.

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The government said it would continue to pursue public health concerns and strengthen enforcement of drug laws. The release did not specify further inspection targets or timelines for resolving pending cases and online sales concerns.

The figures reflect enforcement actions reported by the state administration during the review period.