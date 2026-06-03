Punjab spends over ₹84 crore on orthopaedic care under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana amid rising demand

Spending on orthopaedic healthcare under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has crossed ₹84 crore, reflecting a rise in demand for bone, joint and trauma-related treatment across the state, according to data released by the State Health Agency.

The figures indicate that orthopaedic services have emerged as one of the major treatment categories under the government’s flagship cashless healthcare programme. The expenditure covers a range of interventions, including joint replacement surgeries, trauma care and fracture management.

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Increasing utilisation of orthopaedic services Data released by the agency show that knee replacement procedures account for the largest share of orthopaedic treatments carried out under the scheme. Hip surgeries and fracture fixation procedures using implants such as plates and nails have also been undertaken in substantial numbers.

Officials said these procedures are increasingly being performed at district-level and tertiary-care government hospitals under the scheme’s cashless treatment framework.

The programme has registered more than 45 lakh beneficiaries so far. Ludhiana has recorded over 4.8 lakh registrations, while Patiala has reported nearly 4.1 lakh registrations.

Changing disease burden Health authorities said the trend reflects broader demographic and public health changes, including a growing incidence of age-related degenerative conditions affecting joints and mobility.

Government hospitals are witnessing increased patient inflow for conditions such as chronic joint pain, knee and hip deterioration, restricted mobility and trauma-related injuries.

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Orthopaedic treatment often involves expensive implants, surgery, rehabilitation and long-term follow-up care, resulting in substantial out-of-pocket expenditure for households in the absence of financial protection mechanisms.

Case study of a beneficiary The state government highlighted the case of Gulshan Taneja, a 43-year-old factory worker from Khera Gajju near Rajpura, who sustained injuries following an accident at work.

According to the release, he experienced persistent pain, swelling and instability around the knee that affected his ability to walk and perform routine activities. He was admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on May 6 and underwent treatment for a ligament tear on May 7.

Doctors documented symptoms including severe joint pain, swelling, instability and difficulty bearing weight. The treatment package, valued at ₹86,750, was provided free of cost under the scheme. Taneja was discharged on May 12.

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“I am recovering now and it’s thanks to the Sehat card that I did not have to pay any money for my treatment. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is helping us reduce out-of-pocket expenditure by making such treatments accessible,” Taneja said.

Government response Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the rising burden of orthopaedic disorders underlined the need for accessible and affordable surgical care.

“The burden of orthopaedic disorders has been on an exponential rise, and thus, has brought to light the indispensable need to buttress accessible and affordable operative care across the state of Punjab,” Singh said.

He said the scheme was enabling cashless access to knee, hip and trauma treatments for thousands of patients while reducing financial barriers to care.

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“The expenditure of over ₹84 crore in around 4 months under the scheme represents not only increased healthcare utilisation but also a broader shift towards restoring mobility, reducing disability and improving quality of life for patients across Punjab,” the minister added.