Punjab spends ₹20.22 crore on cashless cancer treatment for over 8,000 patients under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

The Punjab government has spent ₹20.22 crore on providing cashless treatment to 8,069 cancer patients under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, with more than half of the beneficiaries belonging to the 36-60 age group, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab.

Advertisement

The government said the scheme seeks to ensure that financial constraints do not delay access to cancer treatment, one of the country's growing public health challenges. Data available till July 18, 2026, showed that June recorded the highest monthly number of beneficiaries since the scheme was launched.

Working-age population forms largest beneficiary group According to the data, 4,285 beneficiaries treated under the scheme were aged between 36 and 60 years, making them the largest age category. Another 3,376 patients were above 60 years of age, while 399 beneficiaries belonged to the 17-35 age group and nine patients were below 17 years.

Officials said the age profile indicates that a significant proportion of cancer patients are in their economically productive years, making timely and affordable treatment critical for both families and livelihoods.

Advertisement

The number of patients treated under the scheme increased steadily through the year. While 842 beneficiaries received treatment in January, the figure rose to 1,080 in February, 1,175 in March and 1,350 in April. It declined marginally to 1,275 in May before reaching a peak of 1,468 patients in June. During the first 18 days of July, another 879 patients had already received treatment.

The government also highlighted the case of Samana resident Darshan Devi, whose cancer surgery was covered under the scheme after doctors estimated that the procedure would otherwise cost between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh. According to the government, the approval under the scheme enabled her to undergo surgery without incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

Government highlights wider healthcare coverage The Punjab government said the rising number of cancer treatments reflects the increasing disease burden across the country. Referring to estimates by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it noted that India recorded around 14.6 lakh new cancer cases in 2022, with the number expected to increase further because of demographic changes, lifestyle factors and improved detection.

Advertisement

Officials said delays in diagnosis or treatment can adversely affect outcomes and increase treatment costs, making financial protection an important component of cancer care.

The government said that since the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana was launched on January 8, 2026, a total of 2,68,274 beneficiaries have availed treatment under the scheme, accounting for 5,31,386 treatment cases. As of July 20, the cumulative value of treatments provided under the programme had reached ₹950.35 crore.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the government's objective was to ensure that no eligible patient was denied quality cancer treatment because of financial hardship.

He said cancer was emerging as one of the country's major public health challenges and stressed that early diagnosis and prompt treatment significantly improve survival outcomes. He also urged people to seek medical attention if they experience warning signs such as unexplained weight loss, persistent lumps, abnormal bleeding, prolonged cough or changes in bowel and bladder habits.

Advertisement