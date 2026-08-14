Punjab SSF plans AI, drone and satellite-led road safety systems

Punjab’s Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), a dedicated highway patrol unit, plans to expand its road network coverage and integrate artificial intelligence (AI), satellite data, drones and geospatial technology into its operations as part of a long-term road safety programme.

The force, launched in January 2024, has responded to 43,983 road accidents and assisted 47,386 people between February 2024 and January 2026, according to Punjab Police. Of those assisted, 19,973 received first aid at accident sites and 27,413 injured people were shifted to hospitals.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said fatalities on specific highway stretches patrolled by the SSF fell by 45-48%. According to figures cited by the police, fatalities on these stretches declined from 1,955 in 2023 to 1,016 in 2024.

The SSF was formally launched by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on 27 January 2024, with a mandate focused on highway safety, accident response and assistance to road users. Unlike regular police units, its personnel are not routinely deployed for law-and-order duties.

The force currently has more than 1,600 specially trained personnel and 144 high-tech vehicles. Nearly 28% of its personnel are women. Teams are deployed across about 4,100 km of national and state highways and major district roads, with units positioned at roughly 30-km intervals.

Technology-led expansion The second phase of the programme is expected to increase SSF coverage from the existing 5,500 km to 6,000 km of state roads. Under Vision SSF-2047, Punjab Police plans to integrate satellite data, AI, drones and geospatial technologies into a broader road safety system.

The proposed 3D policing model is intended to provide real-time situational awareness, identify potential risks and support faster police response. Satellite communication and geospatial data are also expected to be used for incident mapping, traffic congestion forecasting and disaster management.

“Vision SSF-2047 includes achieving minimal road accidents, fully green mobility corridors and establishing regional research hubs under the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre," Yadav said.

The force’s technology infrastructure includes an Intelligent Transport Management System, which combines AI, Internet of Things sensors and real-time analytics for automated enforcement, surveillance and traffic planning. Automatic number plate recognition-based enforcement, predictive analytics and mobile interceptors are also being used.

According to Punjab Police, these measures have brought the average accident response time to below seven minutes. The SSF also operates under a “Platinum 10 Minutes” model, under which personnel aim to reach accident victims within six to eight minutes and provide immediate assistance before an ambulance or hospital takes over.

Amardeep Singh Rai, additional director general of police (Traffic and Road Safety), said SSF personnel undergo specialised training in emergency response, first aid and crash investigation. The force also receives first-aid training from the Red Cross, he said.

The state’s road safety strategy is based on a 7E framework covering engineering, enforcement, education, electronics, emergency care, engagement and evaluation.

The Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre is responsible for research, consultancy and training and works with institutions including IITs, NITs, Plaksha University, GNDEC Ludhiana and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Beyond accident response, Punjab Police said SSF teams have assisted in recovering stolen vehicles and contraband, including 6 kg of opium. They have also helped prevent more than 12 suicide attempts and assisted schoolchildren, women travelling late at night and tourists.