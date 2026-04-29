Punjab Steps Up Anti-Drug Crackdown; NDPS Cases Rise 40%, Seizures Surge

Punjab’s anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ has intensified under the Bhagwant Mann government, with data showing a sharp rise in cases, arrests, and narcotics seizures since 2022.

Between 2022 and 2026 (till date), 73,541 NDPS cases have been registered, up over 40% from 52,255 cases recorded during 2017–21. Arrests have increased to 98,596, nearly 45% higher than the previous period.

Heroin seizures have seen a major spike, rising 148% to 5,979 kg from 2,412 kg earlier. Opium recoveries have also gone up by over 43% to 3,583 kg.

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Among synthetic drugs, ice (crystal meth) seizures have jumped more than fourfold—from 17 kg to 93 kg. Cocaine seizures remain largely stable at 6,064 kg compared to 6,852 kg earlier.

Authorities have also seized 8.7 crore tablets and capsules, indicating a broader crackdown on pharmaceutical drug abuse.

Conviction rates have improved significantly, rising from 64% to 89%, pointing to stronger investigation and prosecution.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the increase reflects “intelligence-led targeting of drug networks” and improved follow-through in cases.