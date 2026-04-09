Punjab steps up anti-organised crime operations; over 14,800 arrests in two months

Punjab Police has intensified its operations against organised crime under the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign, with large-scale enforcement actions leading to thousands of arrests and significant seizures over a two-month period.

According to official figures, 44,787 raids were conducted between January 20 and March 15, resulting in the arrest of 14,894 individuals. This includes wanted offenders as well as persons allegedly associated with criminal networks.

Authorities also reported the detention of several individuals as a preventive measure aimed at disrupting planned criminal activities. Among those apprehended were hundreds of proclaimed offenders.

The enforcement drive led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition and explosives, including hand grenades, indicating the scale and capability of the networks being targeted. In addition, cash, gold, communication devices, vehicles and drones were seized, highlighting the logistical infrastructure supporting such operations.

The campaign, undertaken under the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, reflects a broader shift towards targeting not just individuals but the wider ecosystem of organised crime, including financial flows and supply chains.

Officials said the strategy combines intelligence-led policing with preventive action to curb criminal activity and weaken networks over time.

Security experts note that sustained enforcement efforts of this scale can act as a deterrent, though long-term outcomes depend on continued monitoring, prosecution and coordination across agencies.