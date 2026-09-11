Punjab targets faster distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards

The Punjab government is accelerating across Punjab the distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards, with around 33 lakh cards expected to reach districts as the state works towards covering eligible beneficiaries. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said around 31 lakh cards had already reached districts and another two lakh were expected soon.

The government has identified around 2,008 villages and wards where 400 or more beneficiaries are eligible for the cards. Dedicated camps will be organised at these locations, allowing beneficiaries to collect their cards and helping the administration speed up distribution.

Camps planned for high-beneficiary locations Beneficiaries will be informed in advance about the camps. ASHA workers, ASHA facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other field staff will be deployed to mobilise beneficiaries and ensure participation. The camp-based distribution will begin after the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution programme under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The government has set a target of completing distribution at these camps within one week of the launch. Officials have been directed to monitor the exercise and ensure adherence to timelines and the standard operating procedure.

For villages and wards with fewer than 400 beneficiaries, the door-to-door distribution system will continue. Cards remaining undelivered after the camps will also be taken to beneficiaries’ homes through ASHA workers and ASHA facilitators.

Incentives for last-mile delivery To encourage door-to-door delivery, ASHA workers will receive ₹10 for every Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card delivered, while ASHA facilitators will get ₹2 per card. Records of door-to-door distribution will be maintained, with health officials responsible for processing incentive claims.

The remaining cards are expected to be distributed through the door-to-door mechanism within two weeks after completion of the camp-based exercise. The State Health Agency has supplied districts with cards and IEC material, including card jackets, envelopes and brochures.

The government said the exercise is aimed at ensuring eligible beneficiaries are not left out and that distribution is completed within the stipulated period. The field-level mobilisation by ASHA workers, facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other staff is expected to support participation and delivery.