Punjab targets one crore women under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said more than 75 lakh women have registered for the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, with ₹3,824.87 crore transferred directly into their bank accounts, as the state government seeks to extend the programme to one crore women.

The scheme provides financial assistance of ₹1,000 to every eligible woman above 18 years of age and ₹1,500 to women from the Scheduled Caste community, according to Mann. He said around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to be eligible for the programme.

Mann said the government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for the scheme and described direct transfers to beneficiaries as a means of strengthening women’s financial autonomy. He also appealed to eligible women who have not registered to enrol and access the assistance. Transfers were being made directly to beneficiaries.

Direct transfers to beneficiaries “More than 75 lakh women have registered so far and their due financial assistance has been deposited directly into their bank accounts,” Mann said. He added that notifications about the assistance are being sent to women on their mobile phones.

The chief minister said the programme was launched with women’s dignity and respect as its focus. “This is the first scheme of its kind in the country under which all eligible women are being provided Satkar Rashi,” he said.

Mann said the assistance was intended to support women’s financial independence and participation in social and economic decision-making. He said, “Strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making.”

Target of one crore women Mann said the state’s target is to cover one crore women and reiterated that no eligible beneficiary would be excluded from the scheme. “As long as I am holding the charge of the office, no eligible woman will be deprived of the benefits of the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna,” he said.

The chief minister also highlighted his meeting with Gurmail Kaur alias Melo, a beneficiary from village Adampura who became widely known on social media following the scheme’s launch. Kaur met Mann at the chief minister’s residence, hugged him and blessed him. Mann presented her with gifts.