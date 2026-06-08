Punjab Targets Registration of 10 Lakh Construction Workers, says Mann government

The Punjab government has announced a large-scale labour welfare initiative aimed at bringing 10 lakh construction workers under the ambit of social security and welfare schemes through a free registration and revalidation campaign.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a review meeting of the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (BOCW), where he emphasised the need to improve access to welfare benefits and skill development opportunities for workers.

Under the campaign, the state government will bear the registration costs of workers, eliminating the ₹145 fee that officials say has often discouraged enrolment. The initiative is expected to involve an expenditure of around ₹15 crore.

Punjab currently has approximately 2.21 lakh registered construction workers, a figure the government believes does not adequately reflect the workforce employed across the state’s rapidly growing construction sector.

The government plans to organise registration camps across Punjab, including special evening camps in villages to accommodate workers’ schedules and improve participation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted administrative reforms aimed at improving service delivery. According to officials, the processing time for labour welfare schemes has been reduced from 203 days during 2022-23 to 73 days.

In addition to welfare benefits, the government plans to strengthen skill development efforts. Mann directed officials to provide details of 50,000 active registered workers to the Punjab Skill Development Mission for training in trades such as masonry, carpentry, scaffolding, electrical works, surveying and construction quality management.

The Chief Minister also asked the Board to ensure that eligible women workers receive assistance under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.