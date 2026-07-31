Punjab to expand mental health fellowship under anti-drug programme

The Punjab government is preparing to expand its Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP), a fellowship launched earlier this year to strengthen rehabilitation and mental healthcare under its anti-drug campaign. Applications for the second cohort are expected to open in early August as the state seeks to deploy trained professionals across all districts.

Launched in February 2026, the programme forms part of the state's "Yudh Nashean Virudh" initiative and is designed to integrate mental healthcare into the broader response to substance abuse. According to the government, the first batch of 13 fellows is currently working in district hospitals, de-addiction centres and rehabilitation facilities.

The initiative is administered by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the state's Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit.

Building capacity in mental healthcare The next phase of the programme will recruit 10 fellows and seven senior associates, expanding district-level support for mental health and addiction services.

The selected candidates receive specialised training in psychosocial care, relapse prevention, programme management, leadership and community-based rehabilitation with academic support from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

The fellows are drawn from fields such as psychology, social work and public health and work closely with healthcare institutions to strengthen counselling services, family support systems and rehabilitation efforts.

The programme also seeks to improve coordination between healthcare providers and local communities while promoting continuity of care after de-addiction treatment.

Integrating public health with anti-drug efforts According to the government, the fellowship complements enforcement measures by addressing addiction as a public health challenge requiring sustained intervention. Fellows assist healthcare workers, support implementation of district-level programmes and encourage evidence-based practices in treatment and rehabilitation.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said recovery from substance abuse requires coordinated efforts involving treatment, prevention and community participation. The government said the programme is intended to build long-term institutional capacity while improving access to mental healthcare services across the state.

Officials added that expanding the fellowship is expected to strengthen rehabilitation networks, reduce stigma associated with addiction and improve long-term recovery outcomes. By embedding trained mental health professionals within district healthcare systems, the government aims to create a more integrated approach to substance abuse prevention and rehabilitation alongside existing enforcement measures.