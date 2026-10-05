Punjab to integrate HIV, hepatitis screening with government de-addiction services

The Punjab government will introduce screening for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C at its de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities, integrating testing for blood-borne infections into treatment services for people with substance-use disorders.

Screening to be linked with de-addiction services The screening programme is being introduced under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ initiative and is intended to provide more regular testing and follow-up for people undergoing treatment for drug dependence.

People who inject drugs are at higher risk of blood-borne infections, particularly when needles or syringes are shared. The state government said integrating screening with de-addiction services would help identify infections and facilitate referrals for further investigation, treatment and medical follow-up.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said early detection was important for timely medical care and counselling for people with a history of injecting drug use.

Move away from periodic screening camps The new approach is also intended to address limitations associated with periodic screening camps. HIV and hepatitis testing was previously conducted through camps held at intervals, which meant that people who missed a camp could have to wait until the next testing opportunity.

Under the proposed system, screening will be linked directly to the de-addiction and rehabilitation process. This is expected to provide more consistent opportunities for testing and allow healthcare providers to identify people who require further medical attention.

Punjab expands testing infrastructure The move comes as Punjab expands its efforts to strengthen the detection and management of communicable diseases. In August, the state government announced the adoption of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) technologies for detecting transfusion-transmitted infections, including HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Testing for these three infections is also available free of cost at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, according to the state government.

HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C can remain undiagnosed for extended periods because some infected people may not show noticeable symptoms. Early diagnosis can enable timely medical intervention and help manage the risk of longer-term health complications.

Treatment approach extends beyond withdrawal management The integration of infection screening into de-addiction services reflects a broader treatment approach in which recovery is not limited to withdrawal management. Medical treatment, counselling, psychological support and social rehabilitation can form part of longer-term care for people with substance-use disorders.

The state government said the screening programme had already been rolled out in private facilities, while government de-addiction and rehabilitation centres are expected to implement it shortly.