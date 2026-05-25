Punjab to remove stray dogs from high-footfall areas, set up more shelters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said the state government will implement the Supreme Court’s recent directions on stray dogs across Punjab while balancing public safety concerns with animal welfare measures.

The statement comes amid increasing concern over stray dog attacks reported from different parts of the state, particularly in residential and public areas.

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Supreme Court directions to be implemented Referring to the Supreme Court’s May 19, 2026 directions, Mann said the Punjab government has already issued instructions to ensure compliance across districts.

According to the Chief Minister, stray dogs will be removed from high-footfall public spaces so that children, senior citizens and families can move around without fear.

“We will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where these stray dogs can be cared for properly,” Mann said.

State to expand dog shelter infrastructure The Chief Minister said the Punjab government would strengthen shelter infrastructure and ensure humane care for stray animals.

Officials said the move is aimed at addressing both public safety concerns and growing pressure on local bodies dealing with stray animal management.

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Punjab, like several other states, has witnessed recurring debates over balancing animal welfare with civic safety amid complaints of stray dog attacks and inadequate sterilisation systems.

Legal action framework outlined Mann said legally permissible measures would be adopted in cases involving rabid, incurably ill or dangerous dogs that pose a threat to human life.

He said such measures, including euthanasia where legally allowed, would be carried out in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Animal Birth Control Rules.

Public concern over stray dog attacks The Chief Minister said increasing incidents of stray dog attacks had created concern among residents and made intervention necessary.

“The growing stray dog menace has emerged as a serious issue affecting public safety,” he said.

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Mann added that the Punjab government would continue prioritising issues linked to public welfare and citizen safety.

The issue of stray dog management has increasingly drawn attention from state governments and municipal authorities across India, particularly in densely populated urban areas where civic bodies have faced demands for better shelter systems, vaccination drives and sterilisation programmes.