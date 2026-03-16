Punjab to review investment proposals from investors summit after six months: CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government will review the progress of investment proposals discussed at the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit after six months.

Addressing entrepreneurs on the concluding day of the three-day summit in SAS Nagar (Mohali), Mann said the government is committed to providing full support and incentives to investors.

The chief minister said around 30 sessions were held during the event, focusing on industrial growth, policy issues and opportunities for investment in the state.

He said the summit would help accelerate economic growth, create jobs and strengthen Punjab’s industrial ecosystem.

Mann added that the government aims to encourage entrepreneurship and attract investment to generate employment opportunities for youth and support the state’s long-term economic development.