Punjab to review sacrilege law through talks with Akal Takht panel

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked a seven-member state government committee to hold regular consultations with a panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib to examine concerns over provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The exercise is intended to identify necessary amendments while retaining the law's central objective of protecting the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

At a meeting with the committee at his residence on Sunday, Mann said life imprisonment and heavy fines for those committing sacrilege must remain central to the legislation. He said the government was prepared to examine concerns over specific provisions but would not compromise on the law's underlying purpose.

“The spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised,” Mann said, adding that the prescribed punishment should not be weakened during the amendment process.

Committee to consult Akal Takht The chief minister directed the committee to review the proposed amendments, consider suggestions and hold detailed discussions with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He said regular meetings were necessary to build consensus and address legal, constitutional and other relevant concerns.

Mann said the state government had constituted the seven-member committee with representatives from the religious sphere, intellectuals and legal experts. The committee is expected to examine the legislation in detail before providing guidance to the government.

He also directed nodal officer and PCS official Harjit Singh Sandhu to coordinate future meetings and provide the committee with the necessary assistance.

The chief minister said the government had chosen to amend the existing law rather than introduce entirely new legislation. According to Mann, this approach would allow the amended law to be sent to the Governor for approval while addressing legitimate legal and constitutional concerns.

Punishment remains central Mann said the legislation was drafted after consultations with legal experts to avoid shortcomings that could weaken its effectiveness. He maintained that strict punishment was necessary to protect the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and address the hurt caused by sacrilege incidents among the Sikh Sangat.

He also said the government wanted the amendment process to proceed with sensitivity towards religious sentiments and in accordance with constitutional and legal principles. Mann expressed hope that discussions between the two panels would produce an outcome consistent with the sentiments of the Sikh Panth.

The meeting was attended by former Sri Akal Takht Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Baba Sahib Singh representing Damdami Taksal, Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Khera, retired justices Jaspal Singh and Gurbir Singh, retired IPS officer Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and law officer Preet Inder Pal Singh. Damdami Taksal head Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa joined online.