Punjab to roll out women’s cash assistance scheme from July 1, allocates ₹9,300 crore

The Punjab government will begin providing monthly financial assistance to eligible women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna from July 1, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said while reviewing implementation preparations for the programme.

The scheme represents one of the state's major welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening women's financial security and increasing their economic participation.

Advertisement

Under the programme, eligible women will receive ₹1,000 per month, while Scheduled Caste women will receive ₹1,500 per month. Payments will be made through direct benefit transfer into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

According to the Chief Minister, the state has earmarked ₹9,300 crore for the scheme and expects around 97% of Punjab's women population to benefit.

“Funds will be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, and women who are already receiving social security pensions will also be eligible under the scheme. Around 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from this initiative, and the Punjab Government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for its implementation,” Mann said.

The scheme also extends eligibility to women already covered under social security pension programmes, broadening its potential reach.

Advertisement

The government has launched a large-scale registration exercise across the state. Mann said lakhs of women are being enrolled daily and approximately two lakh Mahila Satkar Sakhis have been mobilised to assist with registrations.

“Women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category will receive ₹1,500 per month under the scheme. Around two lakh Mahila Satkar Sakhis have been assigned the responsibility of registering eligible beneficiaries,” he said.

Registration is being carried out through Anganwadi Centres, Sewa Kendras and other designated locations identified by Deputy Commissioners.

Mann described the initiative as a measure intended to enhance women's financial autonomy and improve their role in social and economic decision-making. The government expects the programme to become a significant component of its broader welfare and social inclusion agenda.

Advertisement