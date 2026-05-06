Punjab tops GST growth charts with record April collections

Net GST rises 70.7% YoY to 2,725 crore; adjusted growth indicates steady compliance gains.

Focus
Published6 May 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced Punjab's record GST collections of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,987.38 crore in April, reflecting a 70.7% growth from last year.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced Punjab's record GST collections of ₹2,987.38 crore in April, reflecting a 70.7% growth from last year.

Punjab has emerged as the fastest-growing state in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, reporting its highest-ever monthly revenue since the tax was introduced, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday.

The state recorded gross GST collections of 2,987.38 crore in April, while net collections stood at 2,725.08 crore, reflecting a 70.7% year-on-year increase. Post-settlement GST collections grew 66%, placing Punjab ahead of the national average, according to government data.

The sharp rise comes with a caveat. Officials pointed out that April 2025 figures included an unusually high Integrated GST (IGST) adjustment of 859 crore. Excluding this, Punjab’s adjusted growth works out to 12.57% in gross GST and 10.97% in net GST—suggesting stable, underlying improvement in compliance.

The state’s tax administration has stepped up enforcement measures, contributing to higher collections. Anti-evasion drives have resulted in penalties of over 175 crore, while a targeted operation in the iron and steel sector led to the detention of nearly 200 vehicles in a single day.

Authorities said the use of data analytics and intelligence-led inspections has helped identify leakages and expand the tax base. At the same time, the government has focused on streamlining processes for compliant taxpayers.

GST collections are closely tracked as a proxy for economic momentum and tax efficiency. Punjab’s latest performance indicates a combination of administrative tightening and improved economic activity, analysts said.

GST CollectionsGovernment News
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeFocusPunjab tops GST growth charts with record April collections
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.