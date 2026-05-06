Punjab tops GST growth charts with record April collections

Punjab has emerged as the fastest-growing state in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, reporting its highest-ever monthly revenue since the tax was introduced, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Saturday.

The state recorded gross GST collections of ₹2,987.38 crore in April, while net collections stood at ₹2,725.08 crore, reflecting a 70.7% year-on-year increase. Post-settlement GST collections grew 66%, placing Punjab ahead of the national average, according to government data.

The sharp rise comes with a caveat. Officials pointed out that April 2025 figures included an unusually high Integrated GST (IGST) adjustment of ₹859 crore. Excluding this, Punjab’s adjusted growth works out to 12.57% in gross GST and 10.97% in net GST—suggesting stable, underlying improvement in compliance.

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The state’s tax administration has stepped up enforcement measures, contributing to higher collections. Anti-evasion drives have resulted in penalties of over ₹175 crore, while a targeted operation in the iron and steel sector led to the detention of nearly 200 vehicles in a single day.

Authorities said the use of data analytics and intelligence-led inspections has helped identify leakages and expand the tax base. At the same time, the government has focused on streamlining processes for compliant taxpayers.