Punjab tops national school survey, education budget up 52% in four years: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state’s school education system has undergone a “structural transformation” over the past four years, citing top rankings in national assessments, higher budgetary allocation and improved academic outcomes.

Presenting the government’s education report card under its four-year performance series, Mann said Punjab ranked first in the National Achievement Survey, surpassing traditionally strong performers such as Kerala.

The Chief Minister said the education budget has increased from ₹12,657 crore in 2021–22 to ₹19,279 crore in 2026–27, reflecting what he described as a sustained policy focus on strengthening public education.

He added that the government has launched the second phase of its education reform programme with an outlay of ₹3,500 crore, aimed at further upgrading infrastructure and learning systems.

Highlighting outcomes, Mann said 740 students cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and 1,284 qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from government schools in recent years. He also claimed that Punjab’s government school students scored above the national average in learning assessments.

The state has also expanded its “Schools of Eminence” initiative, with 60 such institutions already operational out of a planned 118, offering specialised academic streams and competitive exam coaching.

Mann said reforms have focused on bridging the gap between government and private schools through infrastructure upgrades, improved teacher training and monitoring systems. He added that mechanisms to inform parents about student attendance and teacher availability will be rolled out from April 1.

The Chief Minister also highlighted recruitment and regularisation efforts, stating that over 14,500 teachers have been hired since 2022 and more than 12,000 education department employees regularised.

Teacher training has been a key component of reforms, with batches sent to countries such as Singapore and Finland, as well as to institutions including IIM Ahmedabad, he said.

The government has also invested in school infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories, sanitation facilities and digital connectivity, with Wi-Fi enabled in government schools across the state.

Mann said initiatives such as the “Business Blaster” programme are aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among students, adding that participants have collectively generated revenue through student-led projects.

On higher education, he said Punjab has introduced a Digital Open University Policy and is planning to establish a new university at Sri Anandpur Sahib. Additional measures include online admission systems for colleges and expansion of degree institutions.