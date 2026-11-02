Punjab transfers ₹1,291 crore to 37.43 lakh women under Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar scheme

The Punjab government has transferred ₹1,291 crore in financial assistance to the bank accounts of more than 37.43 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Sunday. The announcement was made at a gathering in Abohar, where Mann outlined the scheme's coverage, registration figures and upcoming payment schedule.

Advertisement

The state government aims to bring one crore women under the scheme. According to Mann, 80.05 lakh women had registered as of October 29, 2026. He said the initiative was designed to provide financial assistance directly to eligible women, without household-based restrictions. Under the scheme, if three eligible women belong to the same household, all three can receive the benefit independently.

Mann said the government had earlier disbursed ₹2,643.71 crore to 76.35 lakh women. With the latest transfer, the total financial assistance distributed under the scheme was ₹3,934.80 crore, he said. The government estimates that the initiative will provide financial assistance worth ₹12,000 crore annually.

The chief minister described the scheme as a social initiative intended to strengthen women's financial independence and self-respect. He said direct transfers would give women greater control over money and enable them to make independent financial decisions.

Advertisement

Next instalments and registration incentives Mann said the next instalment would be transferred on December 1, followed by another payment on January 1. On January 1, the assistance for three months would be credited to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries. He described the payment as a New Year gift and said the government expected registrations to move closer to the one-crore target by then.

The chief minister also outlined the role of workers involved in facilitating registrations. He said 1,37,723 Satkar Sakhis were helping women complete the process. The government would provide incentives worth ₹51.30 crore to these workers for their contribution, he said. Anganwadi workers involved in registrations would receive incentives worth ₹25 crore.

Mann said the government was committed to extending the scheme's benefits to every eligible woman, irrespective of political affiliation. Responding to criticism from opposition parties, he claimed that women belonging to the families of political rivals were also receiving assistance. He said the scheme should be assessed on the basis of its intended beneficiaries rather than political considerations.

Advertisement

The chief minister also said the money being distributed through the scheme belonged to the people, who contributed to the state exchequer through taxes. He described welfare transfers and public infrastructure spending as ways of returning this money to residents through government services.

Mann cites health, education and irrigation initiatives At the Abohar gathering, Mann referred to other welfare and development measures undertaken by the state government. He said 54 lakh health cards had been issued under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna and that Aam Aadmi Clinics had been established. He also claimed that 90% of households in Punjab were receiving 300 units of free electricity every month.

On employment, the chief minister said the government had provided 70,685 government jobs on merit, without cash payments, favouritism or political recommendations. He also referred to the construction of 3,100 sports stadiums as part of efforts to engage young people and steer them away from drugs.

Advertisement

Mann highlighted initiatives in the education sector, including teacher training programmes and Schools of Eminence. He said the number of students from government schools who cleared the NEET examination had increased from 80 in 2021 to 882 in 2026. He attributed the increase to the state government's efforts to improve the quality of education.

The chief minister also cited progress in canal irrigation. He said canal water had reached the fields of 1,587 villages that had not previously received it. The area under canal irrigation, according to Mann, had increased from 26% to 80%, while the area receiving canal water had risen from 20.89 lakh acres in 2022 to 60.30 lakh acres. He added that ₹7,200 crore had been spent to extend canal water access and that 45,000 km of roads were being renovated and upgraded.

Advertisement

Mann criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and BJP, accusing them of prioritising political power. He said his government would continue to focus on women's empowerment, public welfare and development across Punjab.