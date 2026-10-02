Punjab transfers ₹1,262.54 crore to 36.87 lakh women under welfare scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said ₹1,262.54 crore was being transferred directly into the bank accounts of 36.87 lakh women under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna. The amount covers the second instalment for October, November and December, with eligible women receiving ₹3,000 to ₹4,500 together for the three-month period.

Second instalment transferred Addressing a gathering at Sri Goindwal Sahib, Mann said ₹2,562.33 crore had earlier been distributed as Satkar Rashi among 73.99 lakh women. With the latest transfer, the total amount sent directly into women’s bank accounts under the scheme had reached ₹3,824.87 crore, he said.

Mann said around 97% of women in Punjab would be eligible to benefit from the scheme. He also said the government’s target was to extend its benefits to one crore women. According to the chief minister, there were no conditions under the scheme, and if three women in a family were eligible, all three could receive the assistance.

The chief minister said 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis had played a major role in registering women under the scheme and more than ₹51 crore had been released to them as incentives. Anganwadi workers helping with registration would also receive ₹25 crore as incentives, he said.

Mann said the government was using tax revenue for public welfare and cited development works, farm-related works, roads, 14,000 km of pipelines and more than 70,000 jobs. He said the scheme would support women’s financial independence and described it as a social initiative aimed at increasing their self-confidence and dignity.

Education and welfare focus Mann also highlighted the government’s claims regarding education. He said Punjab had moved from 27th position to first position in school education according to the Centre’s assessment. He said the state had established smart classrooms, trained teachers and recruited non-teaching staff.

The chief minister said the government had started free coaching for government school students preparing for NEET. According to him, 882 students from Punjab cleared the examination this year, compared with 80 when he assumed office.

Mann said new centres would be opened for UPSC preparation to help students from Punjab prepare for civil services examinations. He also said eligible households were receiving 300 units of free electricity every month.

He said the state had purchased the Goindwal Sahib Thermal Power Plant for ₹1,080 crore and that there was no shortage of coal.

Mann also said farmers were receiving daytime electricity for agriculture and that 14,000 km of pipelines had been laid to take canal water to fields.