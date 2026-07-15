Punjab unveils textile investment push, showcases new industrial policy at BharatTex 2026

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday invited domestic and global investors to expand their presence in the state's textile sector, highlighting a newly launched industrial policy and an integrated textile value chain that the government says can support investment, employment and exports.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Punjab State Pavilion and the Punjab State Session at BharatTex 2026 in New Delhi, Mann said the Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 has been designed to improve the ease of doing business, facilitate industrial approvals and strengthen the state's manufacturing ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said Punjab has attracted investments worth ₹2 lakh crore over the past four years, which, according to the state government, have created around five lakh employment opportunities.

Policy and approvals Addressing industry representatives, Mann said the state government has introduced reforms to simplify investment procedures through the Single Window and Single Pen systems, under which industrial approvals are intended to be issued within prescribed timelines.

He said the government is treating entrepreneurs as partners in the state's economic growth and is working to reduce procedural hurdles for businesses. According to Mann, the Invest Punjab and FastTrack Punjab portals have been developed to streamline approvals, reduce compliance requirements and provide transparent services to investors.

The Chief Minister said Punjab became the first state to enact the Right to Business Act and added that the government is also examining the possibility of leasing railway rakes to strengthen industrial logistics and improve connectivity for manufacturers.

Referring to previous administrations, Mann alleged that industries had shifted out of Punjab because of an unfavourable business environment and bureaucratic challenges. He said the current government has sought to improve the investment climate by reducing administrative interference in industrial operations.

Textile value chain Mann said Punjab has a complete textile ecosystem covering cotton cultivation, spinning, yarn production, fabric manufacturing, knitting, processing, garment production and exports, allowing manufacturers to carry out the entire production cycle within the state.

According to the Chief Minister, Punjab exported textile and apparel products worth more than $1.2 billion during FY2024-25, contributing nearly 4% to India's textile and apparel exports. He said products manufactured in the state are exported to markets including the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

He also highlighted Ludhiana's position as North India's largest knitwear and apparel cluster, stating that the city accounts for nearly 90% of India's woollen knitwear production and around 65% of the country's hosiery output.

Mann said Punjab is seeking to expand into areas such as technical textiles, industrial textiles, medical textiles, protective textiles, geotextiles, sustainable fibres, smart fabrics, functional apparel and high-performance sportswear. He added that the recently launched industrial policy was prepared after consultations with stakeholders and focuses on infrastructure development, reliable power supply, skill development, innovation and export promotion.

The Chief Minister also said Mohali is emerging as "India's second Silicon Valley" because of its growing industrial and technology ecosystem. He said strengthening collaboration between industry, educational institutions, research organisations and technology providers would be essential for improving competitiveness and expanding Punjab's presence in global value chains.