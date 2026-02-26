Punjab upgrades Ferozepur Feeder Canal to expand irrigation footprint in Malwa

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday inaugurated the first phase of the reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal, a ₹180-crore irrigation infrastructure project aimed at expanding canal water coverage and reducing dependence on groundwater in the Malwa region.

The project has increased the canal’s capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,873 cusecs, improving water availability for agriculture across Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts. The canal draws water from the Harike Headworks and now serves 14 blocks, covering nearly 6.45 lakh hectares of farmland.

Mann said the relining was executed in “war mode”, with 15 km of canal lining completed in 35 days by more than 4,000 workers and over 120 government officials. He added that the canal’s depth had increased from 18 feet to 21 feet and its width from 163 feet to 180 feet, significantly enhancing flow efficiency.

According to the chief minister, canal irrigation in Punjab has expanded from 21% of cultivable land in 2022 to 68% currently, with a target of reaching 85% by the upcoming paddy season. He said the state government had spent ₹6,500 crore on reviving the canal network and restoring more than 18,000 watercourses to ensure last-mile delivery.

Mann reiterated that Punjab had no surplus water and would prioritise the state’s own requirements. He also said the upgraded canal system would help supply clean water to border areas that previously received polluted flows re-entering Punjab from across the international boundary.