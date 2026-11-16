Punjab waives ₹518 crore in power bill penalties and interest

The Punjab government has announced a one-time settlement scheme for domestic electricity consumers, waiving penalties and interest on bills outstanding up to March 31, 2026. The state estimates 24.86 lakh consumers will benefit, with ₹518 crore in charges waived against total dues of about ₹2,516 crore.

Consumers must pay the principal amount, with 25% due upfront and the remaining 75% payable in instalments within one year. Those facing financial constraints may be given an additional six months to complete payment, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said.

The scheme covers domestic consumers with operational connections and those disconnected for non-payment. Disconnected connections will be eligible for restoration after the principal is paid. The notification is due on November 14, after which the scheme will take effect, Mann said.

Relief tied to settlement The scheme will remain open for 45 days from the issuance of a commercial circular. It covers liabilities outstanding up to March 31, 2026. The waiver removes late payment surcharge, penalties and interest, but does not write off the underlying electricity dues. Mann urged eligible households to settle their accounts within the window.

The government puts total outstanding liabilities at approximately ₹2,516 crore, of which ₹518 crore will be waived. Consumers will remain responsible for the principal.

The scheme offers consumers a route to regularise old accounts while retaining recovery of principal dues. It also provides a path to restoration for households whose connections were disconnected because of unpaid bills.

PSPCL to issue notices Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will send special settlement bills and notices to eligible consumers within seven days, Mann said. The documents will show total dues, the surcharge and interest being waived, and the principal payable under the scheme.

The government says that after an online payment, the revised outstanding amount will automatically appear in the system, the consumer’s online account and the revised electricity bill. Mann said the process was designed to avoid unnecessary procedures and clarify the amount waived and the amount still payable.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said financial constraints had prevented families from clearing bills as interest and penalties accumulated. He said the scheme would give them an opportunity to settle dues without those additional charges. In a post on X, he appealed to eligible consumers to use the 45-day window.