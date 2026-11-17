The Punjab government has announced a state-wide quiz competition offering a ₹1 crore cash prize to the winner, as it seeks to engage young people through education and competitive learning. Called ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, the contest will be open to residents aged 15 to 30 across the state's 23 districts. The first online round is scheduled for November 21, with the grand finale planned for December 17.

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Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the initiative, which will offer participants a chance to test their knowledge across subjects ranging from Punjab's history and culture to mathematics, current affairs and governance. The government has described the competition as a way to encourage learning and help young people prepare for competitive examinations.

The launch comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, when youth-related concerns such as education, jobs and access to opportunities are expected to feature prominently in political discussions. The Aam Aadmi Party government has been highlighting its initiatives for young people, including programmes focused on sports and education.

‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ follows the launch of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in 2022, a state-level sports initiative. According to the government, the programme has brought around 10 lakh players into sporting activities, with approximately ₹26 crore distributed as prize money. The new quiz extends this approach to academic and general knowledge-based participation, with a structured series of online and offline rounds.

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Prize structure and question format The top prize in the competition is ₹1 crore. Four participants finishing as runners-up will receive ₹10 lakh each, while eight other contestants on the leaderboard will be awarded ₹5 lakh each. Together, these 13 prizes account for ₹1.8 crore. The government also plans to provide cash awards and recognition to more than 10,000 participants across different stages of the competition.

The quiz will draw on a question bank of around 50,000 questions. Topics will include Punjab's history, geography, art, culture, mathematics, general knowledge, current affairs and governance. The subject areas are also expected to be relevant to candidates preparing for government recruitment examinations, including those for police constable and patwari positions, as well as the Punjab Civil Services examination.

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Each question will carry four answer options, and participants will have 20 seconds to respond. The format will also provide information about the correct answer, allowing contestants to understand where they went wrong and build their knowledge as they progress.

A mock quiz facility has been planned to familiarise participants with the digital platform and the competition format. The government has said the initiative is intended to make learning more engaging and encourage young people to devote time to reading and preparation.

Mann has linked the programme to the broader objective of directing young people's energy towards constructive activities. He has said that education and knowledge are important to the future of Punjab, and that the government wants to support young people in their efforts to achieve their goals.

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Nine online rounds before the grand finale The competition will begin with nine online rounds. The first is scheduled for November 21, followed by rounds on November 23, 25, 27 and 29, and December 1, 3, 5 and 7. The last date for registration is November 28.

After the online rounds, the top 10 participants from each of Punjab's 23 districts will qualify for district-level competitions. This will result in a pool of 230 participants at the district stage. The winner from each district will then move to the state-level grand finale on December 17, where 23 contestants will compete for the ₹1 crore prize.

The format is designed to bring together participants from rural and urban areas on a common platform. By combining online qualifying rounds with district-level contests, the programme will allow young people from different parts of the state to compete for a place in the final.

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The government has also positioned the quiz as part of a wider effort to encourage both physical and intellectual development among young people. While ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ focuses on participation in sports, the new competition is intended to promote general knowledge and preparation for examinations.

The political context remains relevant to the announcement. With the 2027 assembly elections approaching, parties in Punjab are seeking to connect with young voters and address issues that affect their education and future prospects. The state has an estimated 73.8 lakh young people, making youth-focused programmes a significant part of the political conversation.

For the government, ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ provides another platform to showcase its youth-oriented initiatives. For participants, the competition offers an opportunity to test their knowledge, learn through the question-and-answer format and compete for cash prizes at different stages.

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