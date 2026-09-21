Punjab’s Anti-Drug Campaign Combines Enforcement With Prevention and Treatment

Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign against drugs has expanded beyond police enforcement to include prevention programmes in schools and colleges, community-based reporting and treatment and rehabilitation services.

The initiative, being implemented under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has been organised around five areas: action against drug supply networks, early prevention among young people, youth and peer engagement, community vigilance, and access to healthcare and rehabilitation.

The state government has said the objective is to make drug peddling more difficult, strengthen mechanisms through which citizens can report suspected activity and provide treatment options for people dealing with substance dependence.

According to figures shared by the government, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force registered 61,824 FIRs and arrested 81,433 people between March 2025 and September 2026. During the same period, enforcement agencies reported seizures of 3,918 kg of heroin, 991 kg of opium, 47 tonnes of poppy husk, 1,416 kg of ganja and 65 lakh tablets and capsules.

Punjab Police also held 79,293 public meetings during the period as part of the campaign.

Schools and communities become part of the programme A significant part of the campaign is focused on prevention. The state government said a 14-week anti-drug curriculum is being taught to 7.5 lakh students across 3,600 schools through trained teachers.

The programme also includes sensitisation of high-school and senior secondary teachers to help them identify early signs of mental-health distress and vulnerability to substance abuse. Nearly 25,000 teachers from 13 districts are planned to be covered in the first phase, while 7,000 teachers have already been sensitised in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Fazilka, according to the government.

Youth engagement is another component. Schools and colleges are using sports, cultural activities, mental-health clubs and peer-led programmes as part of the effort to create alternatives to substance use. The government has also said recovered persons are being involved in awareness programmes.

The community component has been built around Village and Ward Defence Committees. By September 2026, around 1.25 lakh members had joined nearly 15,000 such committees across Punjab. More than 50,000 members have been trained to use the Nasha Mukti App.

The government has also used the Safe Punjab WhatsApp Helpline as a channel for anonymous reporting. It said that more than 51,000 tip-offs had been received since the helpline was launched on March 1, 2025, helping the police make more than 25,000 drug-related arrests.

The broader approach reflects an effort to move reporting and prevention closer to local communities rather than relying only on conventional policing.

Treatment capacity expanded alongside enforcement The campaign’s fifth component is focused on treatment and rehabilitation. Punjab currently has 547 OOAT centres, 219 de-addiction centres and 91 rehabilitation centres, according to the state government.