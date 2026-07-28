Punjab's CM Sehat Yojana covers ₹37.3 crore respiratory treatment in six months

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has provided cashless treatment worth ₹37.30 crore to 14,032 patients suffering from chronic lung diseases and respiratory conditions between January 8 and July 21, 2026, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA).

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The data suggests that chronic lung diseases are no longer confined to the elderly, with a significant share of patients requiring hospital care belonging to the working-age population. The government said the figures highlight both the growing health burden and the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Adults, senior citizens account for over 80% of cases According to the SHA, 14,032 patients underwent treatment for chronic lung diseases, thoracic surgeries and respiratory care under the state's universal healthcare scheme during the reporting period. Cashless claims worth ₹37.30 crore were settled under the programme.

The data showed that 5,559 patients in the 36-60 age group received treatment, while 5,659 senior citizens also availed hospital care. Together, these two age groups accounted for more than 80% of all respiratory treatment episodes covered under the scheme.

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Another 2,522 young adults and 292 children also received specialised respiratory care.

Gender-wise, 8,345 men underwent treatment worth ₹22.79 crore, while 5,684 women received treatment worth ₹14.50 crore. Three beneficiaries from the 'Other' gender category also availed cashless healthcare under the scheme.

Monthly data indicated sustained demand for respiratory care. Treatment episodes increased from 1,332 in January to 2,509 in April, the highest during the six-month period. Although June recorded 2,004 treatment cases, it registered the highest treatment value at ₹6.73 crore, reflecting the increasing complexity and cost of respiratory care.

Government stresses early diagnosis Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the data underlined the need for greater awareness about respiratory illnesses.

He said people often ignore persistent cough or breathlessness, considering it temporary or age-related, even though chronic lung diseases progress silently. According to him, by the time many patients seek medical attention, significant lung damage has already occurred.

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The minister said breathlessness should never be ignored, adding that early diagnosis and treatment can help save lungs, lives and livelihoods.

He urged smokers, industrial workers and those exposed to dust and pollution to seek timely medical advice if symptoms persist. He also stressed the importance of avoiding tobacco, reducing exposure to polluted environments and undergoing regular health check-ups for people living with chronic respiratory conditions.

The government said timely diagnosis, tobacco cessation, workplace protection, lower exposure to air pollution and prompt medical care remain the most effective measures to prevent severe chronic lung disease and reduce the need for major thoracic surgeries.