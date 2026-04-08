Punjab’s health cover scheme gains traction in emergency care, with over 33 lakh families enrolled

Punjab’s Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), which offers health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually, is seeing increased utilisation in emergency and high-cost treatments, according to state health department data.

The scheme, which covers more than 2,300 medical procedures across empanelled public and private hospitals, is positioned as a mechanism to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and improve access to timely treatment, particularly for conditions such as cardiac disease, cancer and renal disorders.

Officials said over 33 lakh families have been enrolled under the programme so far. The scheme has facilitated close to 1.99 lakh hospital treatments, with approvals amounting to approximately ₹330 crore. Of this, about ₹59 crore has been disbursed to hospitals.

Utilisation trends indicate higher uptake in treatments requiring significant expenditure, including heart procedures, oncology care and dialysis. These categories typically account for a large share of catastrophic health spending among households.

Medical professionals point out that several life-threatening conditions, including heart disease and cancer, are often diagnosed at advanced stages. “Patients frequently present late, which limits treatment options,” said Dr Esha Arora, medical officer (medicine) at the district hospital in Mohali. She added that low uptake of routine screening contributes to delayed diagnosis.

In emergency scenarios such as heart attacks or strokes, even short delays in treatment can lead to adverse outcomes. Doctors note that financial considerations can influence decision-making at such moments. “Families often assess costs before proceeding, which can delay intervention,” Arora said.

Publicly funded insurance programmes such as MMSY are intended to address this gap by lowering the immediate financial burden associated with hospitalisation. Health department officials said early indicators show improved willingness among patients to seek institutional care and reduced delays in emergency admissions, although detailed impact assessments are still underway.

The scheme’s expansion is being supported by a ₹2,000 crore allocation in Punjab’s 2026–27 budget. The government has also been conducting enrolment drives and outreach campaigns to increase awareness and coverage across districts.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the programme is part of broader efforts to improve healthcare access and financial protection. “The focus is on ensuring that financial constraints do not delay treatment,” he said, adding that steps are being taken to expand hospital networks and streamline implementation.

While insurance coverage addresses treatment costs, public health experts highlight gaps in preventive care. National survey data indicates relatively low uptake of routine health screenings, particularly in rural areas, which affects early detection rates.