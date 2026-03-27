Punjab’s health insurance scheme covers ₹4 lakh cardiac surgery in emergency case

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna enabled a ₹4 lakh emergency cardiac surgery for a 37-year-old patient, underscoring the scheme’s role in financing high-cost treatments and reducing out-of-pocket expenditure.

The patient, Sukhpal Kaur, was treated at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after being diagnosed with aortic dissection, a condition that requires immediate surgical intervention.

Hospital officials said the procedure, along with hospitalisation and specialised care, would have otherwise required significant upfront expenditure. Under the scheme, which provides cashless coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family, treatment was initiated immediately after verification of the Sehat Card.

Advertisement

Medical experts noted that in critical cardiovascular cases, the ability to bypass financial delays can be crucial to outcomes. “Prompt intervention is essential in such cases, and removing financial barriers helps ensure continuity of care,” a doctor involved in the treatment said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said the scheme is designed to ensure access to life-saving care without financial constraints, adding that expanding coverage and utilisation remain key priorities.