Punjab’s Health Insurance Scheme Covers Lifesaving Heart Treatment

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has enabled a 37-year-old Bathinda resident to undergo a specialised cardiac procedure without bearing the financial burden typically associated with such treatment, highlighting the growing role of publicly funded health insurance schemes in expanding healthcare access.

Gurpreet Kaur was diagnosed with an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a congenital heart condition involving a hole between the upper chambers of the heart. Medical experts warned that the condition could lead to severe complications if left untreated.

Doctors at AIIMS Bathinda performed a catheter-based intervention to close the defect using a septal occluder device. The treatment was covered under the state's cashless healthcare programme, which provides eligible families with medical coverage of up to ₹10 lakh annually.

The case underscores the importance of financial protection mechanisms in healthcare, particularly for families facing high-cost medical procedures. According to the state government, the scheme helped eliminate concerns regarding treatment expenses, allowing the family to focus on medical care and recovery.

Punjab's State Health Agency reported that the programme has benefited 175,210 patients so far, facilitating 343,370 treatment episodes across the state. Total expenditure under the scheme has reached ₹581.9 crore.

With more than 45 lakh registrations, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has emerged as one of Punjab's largest healthcare support programmes, covering a wide range of treatments through empanelled healthcare institutions.