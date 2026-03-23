Punjab’s Healthcare Model Delivers Scale, Access and Trust, Says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday presented a detailed four-year report card of the state’s health sector, positioning the AAP government’s model as a shift from limited coverage to universal, accessible healthcare.

Addressing a press conference under the ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’ series, the Chief Minister drew a sharp comparison between the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat and Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, stating that the key difference lies in “intent and delivery.”

Mann said the state scheme guarantees cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually without restrictive conditions, covering a wide range of medical and surgical procedures. “This is a comprehensive healthcare plan aimed at ensuring dignity and access for every resident,” he said, while cautioning against misinformation that could deter beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister highlighted the scale of implementation, noting that around 25 lakh beneficiaries have been registered, with more than 1.6 lakh already receiving treatment across nearly 900 empanelled government and private hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh. The scheme covers over 2,300 treatment packages, with government-fixed rates aimed at standardising care.

Public Health Infrastructure Expansion Flagging a significant expansion of primary healthcare, Mann said 883 Aam Aadmi Clinics are already operational, with 100 more set to be inaugurated shortly and 400 additional clinics under construction. These clinics offer 47 diagnostic tests and 107 medicines free of cost, and have collectively recorded over 5 crore OPD visits.

“The model is being widely accepted, with a patient satisfaction rate of 94%,” he said, adding that it has become the backbone of everyday healthcare delivery in the state.

On human resources, Mann said Punjab has undertaken one of the largest recruitment drives in its history, appointing 948 general doctors and 627 specialists since 2022. Additional hiring of nurses, pharmacists and paramedical staff is underway to further strengthen the system.

Technology, Critical Care and Preventive Health The Chief Minister underscored the integration of advanced technology in public healthcare, including AI-based cancer screening—described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. He added that PET scan facilities will be introduced in Amritsar, Faridkot, Mohali and Patiala by 2026, while MRI services will be expanded to all district hospitals.

Critical care infrastructure is also being scaled up, with 22 critical care blocks under construction and significant investments in diagnostic capacity. Mann noted that over ₹400 crore has been spent on advanced medical equipment.

He also highlighted initiatives such as the Mission Amrit, which has been rolled out across 23 districts for timely heart attack treatment, and the expansion of dialysis services to reduce waiting times.

Focus on Preventive and Community Health Mann said the government is equally focused on preventive healthcare, citing the ‘CM Ki Yogshala’ initiative, under which around 8,000 daily yoga sessions are being conducted, benefiting nearly 2 lakh people.

He added that maternal and child healthcare infrastructure is being strengthened through the construction of seven Mother and Child Health Centres, while medical education is being expanded with seven new medical colleges that will add 600 MBBS seats.

A Shift Towards Universal Healthcare Reiterating the government’s vision, Mann said Punjab is moving towards a system where healthcare is not a privilege but a right. “We are building a model where access, affordability and quality go hand in hand,” he said.