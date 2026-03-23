Punjab’s law and order turnaround backed by crackdown on drugs, crime and police reforms: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday presented a detailed report card on the state’s law and order situation, asserting that a combination of strict anti-drug enforcement, action against organised crime, and police modernisation has led to visible improvements on the ground and renewed investor confidence.

Addressing a press conference as part of the government’s ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’ series, the Chief Minister said Punjab’s governance model is now being reflected in both public safety outcomes and rising industrial investments. He maintained that the state’s “zero tolerance” policy against drugs and crime has resulted in sustained enforcement action over the past four years.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 95,000 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested since March 2022, with over 71,000 FIRs registered under the NDPS Act. He added that large quantities of narcotics — including heroin, opium and synthetic drugs — have been seized, along with recovery of drug money and attachment of properties worth ₹772 crore linked to 1,556 accused.

Highlighting action against organised crime, Mann said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested 2,858 criminals, busted over 1,100 gangs and neutralised 35 offenders. He noted that weapons, vehicles and logistics networks used in criminal activities have also been dismantled as part of the crackdown.

The Chief Minister also pointed to border security measures, stating that Punjab has deployed an anti-drone system using its own resources to counter cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons. Over 800 drones have been recovered and more than 1,400 drone movements detected so far, he said, adding that illegal arms smuggled via drones have also been seized.

On policing reforms, Mann said the state has undertaken record recruitment, with over 12,000 personnel inducted into the force since 2022. He added that investments in mobility and infrastructure — including procurement of nearly 3,000 vehicles — have strengthened response capabilities across districts.

He further highlighted the role of the Sadak Surakhya Force, describing it as India’s first dedicated road safety force. According to the government, the initiative has contributed to a 48% reduction in highway fatalities and provided assistance to thousands of accident victims across the state.

Mann also underlined the expansion of technology-led policing, with Safe City projects already operational in select districts and planned for rollout in major urban centres including Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala.

Linking law and order improvements to economic outcomes, the Chief Minister said large-scale industrial investments in the state serve as an indicator of growing confidence. He cited the recent commissioning of a major steel plant in Ludhiana as evidence that Punjab is emerging as a stable and attractive destination for industry.