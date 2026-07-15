Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides ₹4.15 crore cashless stroke treatment to 914 patients in six months

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provided cashless stroke treatment worth ₹4.15 crore to 914 patients over the past six months, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA), underscoring the state's efforts to improve access to emergency neurological care. The figures show that the scheme supported patients requiring treatment ranging from basic stroke management to advanced imaging, intensive care and prolonged hospitalisation.

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Stroke, often referred to as a "brain attack", occurs when blood supply to part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel ruptures, depriving brain cells of oxygen. High blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and unhealthy lifestyle habits remain among the major risk factors. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies stroke as one of the leading causes of death and disability globally, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says early diagnosis and timely treatment can significantly improve recovery.

Treatment support under scheme According to the SHA, 914 stroke patients received treatment worth ₹4.15 crore under the scheme during the last six months. Acute stroke and acute ischemic stroke accounted for the highest number of treated cases, while hemorrhagic stroke cases were comparatively fewer but incurred a higher treatment cost per patient. Acute ischemic stroke alone accounted for 48 cases with expenditure of ₹14.27 lakh.

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The agency's data also showed that a significant portion of the overall expenditure was incurred on advanced diagnostic procedures such as CT scans and MRI, along with additional interventions including tracheostomy and blood transfusions required in complicated cases. The data reflects the high cost of managing severe neurological emergencies and the role of publicly funded health coverage in reducing patients' out-of-pocket expenditure.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said strengthening healthcare means ensuring that financial constraints do not delay life-saving treatment.

"Healthcare schemes like Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna aim to ensure that patients receive timely treatment when they need it the most. In emergencies like stroke, every minute matters, and financial support can make the difference between delay and lifesaving care," he said.

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Experts stress early diagnosis Dr Harman Sobti, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon at Sobti Neuro Super Speciality Hospital and Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, said prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical in improving outcomes for stroke patients.

"Stroke is a medical emergency where early diagnosis and treatment can decide the patient's future. Advanced imaging, intensive monitoring and timely intervention have changed outcomes," he said.

He added that public awareness remains equally important, urging people to recognise warning signs such as sudden weakness, facial drooping and difficulty speaking, and seek immediate medical attention. According to Dr Sobti, ischemic stroke accounts for the largest share of treated cases, while CT scans and MRI have become central to modern stroke management.

Dr Sobti also noted that complex stroke cases often place significant financial pressure on families, making schemes such as Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna an important safety net. However, he emphasised that prevention remains the most effective strategy, with better blood pressure control, diabetes management and healthier lifestyle choices capable of substantially reducing stroke risk.

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