Punjab’s Sehat scheme enables 4,600 knee replacements in 3 months

Punjab has recorded nearly 4,600 knee replacement surgeries in the past three months under its publicly funded Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), signalling a sharp rise in the uptake of elective procedures driven by improved affordability.

The scheme, rolled out by the government led by Bhagwant Mann, offers cashless health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family per year. It is designed to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure and expand access to secondary and tertiary care.

Healthcare providers say the impact is visible across public hospitals. “We have seen a 40–50% increase in knee replacement procedures,” said Dr Karan Chopra, orthopaedic surgeon at Civil Hospital Barnala. “Cost was the biggest barrier earlier. With cashless coverage, patients are opting for timely intervention.”

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Knee replacement surgeries, typically required in advanced osteoarthritis cases, involve replacing damaged joint surfaces with prosthetic components to restore mobility and reduce pain.

Patients who previously deferred treatment due to costs—often ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh—are now accessing care through simplified registration using Aadhaar-linked documentation.

Case studies from districts such as Bathinda and Tarn Taran indicate that awareness via digital platforms and local outreach is contributing to enrolment growth and improved utilisation.

Health economists note that the increase in surgical volumes reflects latent demand in the system. “When financial barriers are removed, utilisation of essential but previously deferred procedures tends to rise sharply,” an official said.

The scheme’s expansion highlights a broader policy push towards preventive and accessible healthcare, with measurable outcomes in improved patient mobility and reduced long-term disability.