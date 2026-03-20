Punjab’s Sehat Yojna enables cashless cancer treatment for 98-year-old patient

Punjab’s public healthcare outreach received a boost as a 98-year-old patient underwent cashless cancer treatment under the state-run Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, underscoring the scheme’s role in extending medical support to elderly citizens.

Mukhtiar Kaur received chemotherapy-related care and associated treatment without any upfront payment, with expenses covered through the Sehat Card issued under the scheme.

Healthcare officials said the availability of cashless treatment enabled timely intervention and continuity of care, which is critical in managing cancer cases, especially among elderly patients.

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The scheme addresses a key gap in healthcare financing by reducing out-of-pocket expenditure for families, particularly in cases involving long-term or high-cost treatment.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that patients, especially senior citizens, receive necessary medical care with dignity and without financial stress.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides annual health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family and allows beneficiaries to access treatment across a network of empanelled hospitals in the state.

According to official data, more than 9 lakh Sehat Cards have been issued, with patients availing services across over 900 empanelled facilities offering more than 2,300 treatment packages.

The state government continues to push enrolment through outreach initiatives, encouraging eligible residents to register for the scheme to access cashless healthcare services.