Punjab’s stubble-burning decline puts focus on state-level policy

Punjab’s reported stubble-burning incidents have fallen from 49,922 in 2022 to 5,114 in 2025 and 474 so far in 2026, according to figures from the state agriculture department. The decline comes as the state expands subsidised access to crop-residue management equipment, while incidents in Madhya Pradesh have risen.

Residue removal involves machinery, labour and transport costs, particularly for small farmers. Punjab combines equipment subsidies with shared machinery and alternative uses for straw.

Diverging state trends Data cited in the release show Madhya Pradesh recorded 8,160 incidents in 2021, rising to 11,737 in 2022, 12,500 in 2023, 16,360 in 2024 and 17,067 in 2025. Across six states, 33,028 incidents were recorded during the 2025 monitoring season. Madhya Pradesh accounted for more than half of that total, compared with 7,290 incidents in Uttar Pradesh and 5,114 in Punjab.

A bulletin from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s CREAMS programme recorded 287 incidents across seven states from September 15 to October 6, 2026. Madhya Pradesh reported 118, Punjab 88 and Uttar Pradesh 65. Punjab did not record incidents in double digits on any day during the period, while Madhya Pradesh did so on five days. The bulletin cautioned that cloud cover affected satellite detection in some areas.

Subsidies and equipment Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said farmers purchased 21,155 crop-residue management machines for the 2026 season. Individual farmers can receive subsidies of more than 50% on agricultural machinery, while custom hiring centres, farmer producer organisations, cooperative societies and panchayats are eligible for support of up to 80%.

The state has prepared a ₹600 crore stubble-management plan for 2026-27, focused on machinery and alternative uses for residue. About ₹395 crore was distributed for machinery in 2025, the government said.

Some farmers are also selling collected straw to biogas and bio-CNG projects, although income depends on the quantity collected, transport expenses and the availability of buyers.