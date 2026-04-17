Punjab’s women officers take lead in anti-crime push, strengthen frontline policing

Women officers in the Punjab Police are increasingly taking charge of frontline operations, playing a central role in the state government’s push to curb organised crime and dismantle gangster networks. Their expanding leadership across ranks reflects a broader shift towards modern, intelligence-driven policing in the state.

From supervising high-impact anti-gangster drives such as ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ to leading targeted crackdowns under ‘Operation Prahar’, women officers are contributing both at the strategic and execution levels. Officials say this growing presence has helped position Punjab Police among the more progressive forces in the country.

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According to official data, 79 women officers are currently serving across senior ranks—from Director General of Police (DGP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). This includes four DGPs, one Additional DGP, two Inspector Generals/Commissioners, two Deputy Inspector Generals, 18 SSPs/AIGs/Commandants, 23 Superintendents of Police, one ASP and 28 DSPs. Five of these officers are heading key field positions, directly overseeing operational deployments.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Faridkot) Pragya Jain said policing today is defined by “competence, courage and commitment rather than gender,” noting that women officers are contributing across planning, intelligence gathering and on-ground execution. She highlighted instances where women-led teams were able to gather critical local intelligence, particularly from community networks that are often less accessible to male officers.

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Punjab Police’s sustained anti-gangster campaign has yielded measurable results. Since the launch of ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, the force has conducted over 59,000 raids and made more than 21,000 arrests, including 888 proclaimed offenders. Officials said the operations have focused on dismantling not just individuals but entire criminal ecosystems.

Inspector General of Police (Faridkot Range) Nilambari Jagdale said the strategy centres on targeting the roots of organised crime, including financial and logistical networks. She added that coordinated action against gangsters, their associates and support systems is being carried out through continuous intelligence-based operations.

Police have also increasingly relied on data analytics, including call detail records, tower dumps and IP tracking, to identify and act against criminal networks. This shift towards technology-enabled policing has enhanced the precision and effectiveness of enforcement.

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At the same time, community engagement is being integrated into policing strategy. Senior Superintendent of Police (Khanna) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said initiatives such as ‘Ghar Ghar Sampark Muhim’ involve officers interacting directly with residents to address grievances and gather ground-level inputs.