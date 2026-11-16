Punjab’s youth quiz links cash prizes with recruitment exam preparation

Punjab has launched ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a quiz competition for residents aged 15 to 30, offering a ₹1 crore cash prize to the winner. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the initiative was designed to promote learning and help young people prepare for government recruitment examinations.

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The competition will have 11 rounds, beginning with nine online stages before district-level contests across all 23 districts and a state-level grand finale. Online rounds are scheduled for November 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29, and December 1, 3, 5 and 7. District competitions will take place on December 9, with the final on December 17.

Rewards across the competition The state-level winner will receive ₹1 crore. Four runners-up will get ₹10 lakh each, while eight participants on the leaderboard will receive ₹5 lakh each. The government says 10,000 participants will receive cash awards. Digital certificates and other rewards will also be available.

The quiz is open to Punjab residents aged 15 to 30 years as on January 1, 2027. Questions will cover Punjab’s history, geography, art, culture, general knowledge, current affairs, aptitude and governance, including government initiatives, achievements and development work.

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Mann said the question bank would contain around 50,000 questions, following patterns used in recruitment examinations for constable, patwari and Punjab Civil Services posts. Each question will have four options and one correct answer. Participants will be shown the correct answer after attempting each question.

“We want books in the hands of our youngsters because it is the pen that shapes the destiny of a nation,” Mann said in a post on X. He said the government stood with Punjab’s youth and described their success as the state’s true progress.

Online entry and selection Registration will close on November 28 through the competition’s app or portal. The source announcements give November 14 and 15 as different registration start dates. The platform will be accessible through mobile phones and the web. A mock quiz will help participants understand the platform.

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Participants will register using a mobile number, verify it through an OTP, complete identity verification and select their district. Students may also enter school or college details. Each question will have a 20-second time limit. The next question appears automatically when time expires, and a round cannot be paused.

Rankings will be based on performance. The top 10 participants from each district will qualify for the district-level round, and each district winner will advance to the grand finale. Mann said the process would be transparent and urged eligible young people to participate. The final may be held at a stadium or major venue, with television and digital broadcast options under consideration.