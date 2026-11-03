Puravankara posts ₹84 cr profit in Q2, total income rises to ₹1,051 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹83.74 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue. Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd had posted a net loss of ₹42.99 crore in the year-ago period.

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Total income rose to ₹1,051.02 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, from ₹662.73 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first half of this fiscal, the company posted a net profit of ₹107.24 crore as against a net loss of ₹111.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income surged to ₹1,928.17 crore in the April-September period of 2026-27 fiscal from ₹1,201.37 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara, said, "Our Q2, FY27 performance reflects the progress we are making in converting execution into revenue and earnings. Higher handovers, sustained sales and stronger realisations supported the quarter's growth, while net debt reduced by ₹470 crore."

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With 3,644 completed units pending revenue recognition, he said the company remains focused on progressing handovers and strengthening cash generation.

"We are also building the foundations for our next phase of growth," Ashish said.

He said the company has a strong launch pipeline to maintain its growth trajectory. Puravankara has so far completed 98 projects totalling 60 million sq ft across nine cities-- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's total land bank is around 46 million sq ft and ongoing projects total 33.61 million sq ft.