Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Power Using Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, popularly known as PURE-EV, has evinced interest in setting up a new factory in southern states at an outlay of ₹400 crore, a top official said on Friday.

The company currently has a facility at Kandi Village, Sangareddy in Telangana producing two electric scooters and two motorcycles, Founder and Managing Director Nishanth Dongari said here.

Unveiling the company's latest X Platform 3.0 across the company's range of products, Dongari said they have plans to have 320 dealer networks by 2027 across India.

"In the next 24-30 months we would like to have a presence in 320 locations. Our strategy is to go step by step and by 2030 we will be at 800 locations," he told reporters. In 2024, the company had over 60 dealerships and served 75,000 customers, across the country, he said.

Power Using Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd which commenced operations in 2018 would expand in the southern states, he said.

"Talks are in advanced stages. The location would be identified in the next 3-4 months. We want to bring in a new factory either in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The capital expenditure will be about ₹400 crore," he said.

The proposed factory would have a capacity to produce 2 lakh to 5 lakh units per year, he said.

Responding to a query, he said the company expects to ship some of its products to countries like the Middle East and Africa apart from serving the domestic market.

Electric motorcycles will be shipped overseas as the e-scooters will be focused on the domestic market, he said, responding to a query.

According to him, 15 per cent of the sales account for e-bikes while the remaining 85 per cent are e-scooters.

On the launch of X Platform 3.0, he said it introduced Thrill mode to customers in addition to the existing Eco Mode facility. The Thrill mode boosts torque and overall performance by 25 per cent.

The platform also features advanced Predictive AI that learns from the rider's behaviour and adapts to changing riding conditions.